Matson (MATX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.57, changing hands as low as $35.42 per share. Matson Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.60 per share, with $42.155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.78.

