Matson (MATX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.65, changing hands as high as $69.68 per share. Matson Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MATX's low point in its 52 week range is $56.51 per share, with $95.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.88.
