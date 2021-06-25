Matson (MATX) Rewards Shareholders With 30.4% Dividend Hike

Mirroring the gradual economic mend in the United States with the ramp-up of activities, Matson MATX announced a 30.4% hike in its quarterly dividend, taking the total to 30 cents per share (annualized $1.20). The first installment of the increased dividend will be paid out on Sep 2, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of Aug 5.

The upped dividend highlights this transportation company’s commitment to create value for its shareholders. The dividend yield based on the new payout and Jun 24’s closing price is 1.87%.

Concurrently, this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player, which is one of the leading providers of ocean transportation and logistics services, unveiled a buyback plan whereby its board cleared a share repurchase program of three million shares (approximately 7% of its outstanding common shares). The authorization represents almost $190 million of potential buybacks as of Jun 24, 2021.

Per Chairman and CEO Matt Cox, “The substantive increase in the dividend and the initiation of a new share buyback program reflects our Board's confidence in long-term free cash flow growth”.

With the resumption of economic activities, many companies are resorting to shareholder-friendly measures. Other notable transportation companies to have approved a dividend raise this year are Union Pacific Corporation UNP, Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT.

Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence a high-dividend-yielding one is obviously much coveted. Needless to add that stockholders are always on the lookout for companies with a track record of consistent and incremental dividend payments to put their money on.

