Matson (MATX) Price Target Increased by 7.16% to 122.06

The average one-year price target for Matson (NYSE:MATX) has been revised to 122.06 / share. This is an increase of 7.16% from the prior estimate of 113.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 110.09 to a high of 139.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.89% from the latest reported closing price of 116.37 / share.

Matson Declares $0.32 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2024 will receive the payment on March 7, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $116.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.85%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.22%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 35,666K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,383K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 12.14% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,850K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares, representing a decrease of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,171K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares, representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 1.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,055K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 18.61% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,054K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Matson Background Information

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

