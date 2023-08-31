Matson (MATX) Price Target Increased by 25.79% to 102.00

The average one-year price target for Matson (NYSE:MATX) has been revised to 102.00 / share. This is an increase of 25.79% from the prior estimate of 81.09 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from the latest reported closing price of 89.53 / share.

Matson Declares $0.32 Dividend

On June 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 will receive the payment on September 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $89.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.18%, an increase of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 36,315K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,517K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 15.20% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,198K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 48.75% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,367K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 27.94% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,121K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 32.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,054K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Matson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

