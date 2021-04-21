Matson (MATX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $67.81, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had lost 2.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MATX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.86, up 1966.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $686.05 million, up 33.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion, which would represent changes of +25.45% and +10.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher within the past month. MATX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, MATX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.76, so we one might conclude that MATX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MATX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

