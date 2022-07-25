Matson (MATX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed the most recent trading day at $85.70, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 16.77% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matson as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. On that day, Matson is projected to report earnings of $9.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 152.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 54.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $29.83 per share and revenue of $4.64 billion, which would represent changes of +38.94% and +18.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% higher within the past month. Matson is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Matson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.02.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

