Matson (MATX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed the most recent trading day at $62.95, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 4.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MATX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 186.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $757.93 million, up 44.62% from the prior-year quarter.

MATX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.02 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.63% and +24%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.58% higher. MATX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, MATX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.91, which means MATX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.