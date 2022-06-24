Matson (MATX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed at $72.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had lost 18.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matson as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.29, up 123.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.21 billion, up 38.67% from the year-ago period.

MATX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.85 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.37% and +12.95%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.95% higher within the past month. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Matson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.14, so we one might conclude that Matson is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

