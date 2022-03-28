Matson (MATX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $121.70, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 11.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matson as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $8.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 313.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 67.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.11 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion, which would represent changes of +21.61% and +11.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.17% higher. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Matson has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.14, which means Matson is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.