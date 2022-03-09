Matson (MATX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $106.80, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 15.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 5.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Matson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $8.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 313.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, up 67.54% from the prior-year quarter.

MATX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.11 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.61% and +11.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 80.63% higher within the past month. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Matson has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.03 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so we one might conclude that Matson is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

