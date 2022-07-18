Matson (MATX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed the most recent trading day at $77, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 4.67% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matson as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $8.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 123.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.21 billion, up 38.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.85 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion, which would represent changes of +34.37% and +12.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Matson is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Matson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

