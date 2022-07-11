Matson (MATX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed at $72.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had lost 8.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matson as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Matson is projected to report earnings of $8.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 123.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 38.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.85 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.37% and +12.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Matson has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.53 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.52.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

