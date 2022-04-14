Matson (MATX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $87.43, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had lost 24.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Matson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Matson is projected to report earnings of $8.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 313.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 67.54% from the year-ago period.

MATX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.11 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.61% and +11.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Matson is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Matson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.