Matson (MATX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $91.26, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 2.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 4.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, Matson is projected to report earnings of $8.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 351.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.18 billion, up 69.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 38.33% higher. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Matson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.47.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.