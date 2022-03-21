Matson (MATX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $119.91, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 23.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Matson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Matson is projected to report earnings of $8.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 313.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 67.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.11 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion, which would represent changes of +21.61% and +11.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 80.63% higher within the past month. Matson is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Matson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.