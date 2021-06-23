Matson (MATX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $63.02, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 2.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MATX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MATX to post earnings of $2.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 186.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $757.93 million, up 44.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.02 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion, which would represent changes of +80.63% and +24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.37% higher. MATX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note MATX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.25.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

