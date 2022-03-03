Matson (MATX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed the most recent trading day at $106.75, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 9.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matson as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Matson is projected to report earnings of $8.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 313.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 67.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.46 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion, which would represent changes of -9.36% and +11.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.63% higher. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Matson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.11.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MATX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.