Matson (MATX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed at $93.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 6.07% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $8.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 351.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.18 billion, up 69.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 38.33% higher. Matson is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Matson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15, so we one might conclude that Matson is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MATX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

