Matson (MATX) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Matson said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $68.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.21%, an increase of 14.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 37,327K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matson is 71.40. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.97% from its latest reported closing price of 68.02.

The projected annual revenue for Matson is 3,194MM, a decrease of 26.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,800K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 9.24% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,430K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares, representing a decrease of 45.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 32.04% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,373K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,150K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 13.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,145K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Matson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

