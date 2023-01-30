Matson (MATX) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Matson said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the most recent share price of $63.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.94%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03, indicating it is retaining almost all of of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.74% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matson is $86.19. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.74% from its latest reported closing price of $63.97.

The projected annual revenue for Matson is $3,194MM, a decrease of 33.57%. The projected annual EPS is $7.33, a decrease of 78.72%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 6.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MATX is 0.1870%, a decrease of 16.5603%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 38,376K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,851,317 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829,510 shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 13.67% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,080,296 shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985,407 shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 5.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,340,859 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149,200 shares, representing a decrease of 60.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,269,996 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933,135 shares, representing an increase of 26.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,239,733 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157,874 shares, representing a decrease of 74.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 48.85% over the last quarter.

Matson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

