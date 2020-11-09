Matson, Inc. (MATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Matson, Inc. (MATX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.59, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATX was $55.59, representing a -4.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.34 and a 134.06% increase over the 52 week low of $23.75.

MATX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). MATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports MATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 56.81%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MATX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MATX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MATX as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJS with an increase of 9.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MATX at 0.7%.

