Matson, Inc. (MATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Matson, Inc. (MATX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $89.5, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATX was $89.5, representing a -4.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.09 and a 62.55% increase over the 52 week low of $55.06.

MATX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Stantec Inc (STN) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). MATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.19. Zacks Investment Research reports MATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 252.03%, compared to an industry average of 30.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the matx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MATX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MATX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 9.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MATX at 2.09%.

