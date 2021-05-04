Matson, Inc. (MATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Matson, Inc. (MATX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MATX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.56, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATX was $67.56, representing a -14.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.05 and a 184.46% increase over the 52 week low of $23.75.

MATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.34. Zacks Investment Research reports MATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.7%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

