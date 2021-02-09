Matson, Inc. (MATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Matson, Inc. (MATX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MATX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATX was $66.12, representing a -5.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.04 and a 178.4% increase over the 52 week low of $23.75.

MATX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). MATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports MATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 105.5%, compared to an industry average of -5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MATX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.