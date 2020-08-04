Matson, Inc. (MATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Matson, Inc. (MATX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.28, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATX was $36.28, representing a -13.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.15 and a 52.76% increase over the 52 week low of $23.75.

MATX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). MATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports MATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.18%, compared to an industry average of -21.1%.

