Matson Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Matson Inc. (MATX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $128.0 million, or $3.80 per share. This compares with $62.4 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $890.3 million from $788.9 million last year.

