(RTTNews) - Matson, Inc. (MATX) shares are progressing more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade after the company said it expects second-quarter earnings in a range of $76.3-$81.5 million and earnings per share in a range of $2.14-$2.28 per share.

Currently, shares are at $94.09, up 14.58 percent from the previous close of $82.12 on a volume of 254,599.

