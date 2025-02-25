MATSON Earnings Results: $MATX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATSON ($MATX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $3.80 per share, beating estimates of $3.41 by $0.39. The company also reported revenue of $890,300,000, beating estimates of $868,814,569 by $21,485,431.
MATSON Insider Trading Activity
MATSON insiders have traded $MATX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW J COX (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,999 shares for an estimated $1,963,471.
- PETER T HEILMANN (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC) sold 5,404 shares for an estimated $877,373
- QIANG GAO (Senior Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $648,744
- RUSTY K ROLFE (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $497,903.
- CHRISTOPHER A SCOTT (Senior Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,677
- GRACE M CEROCKE (Senior Vice President) sold 2,096 shares for an estimated $281,346
- JASON LEE TAYLOR (Senior Vice President) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $135,730
- JOHN WARREN SULLIVAN (Senior Vice President) sold 750 shares for an estimated $124,125
- LEONARD P ISOTOFF (Senior Vice President) sold 492 shares for an estimated $79,339
MATSON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of MATSON stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 356,416 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,832,049
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 310,406 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,855,145
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 226,823 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,584,813
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 177,000 shares (+73.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,866,680
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 161,093 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,721,780
- NORGES BANK added 160,808 shares (+162.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,683,350
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 149,837 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,204,021
MATSON Government Contracts
We have seen $185,347 of award payments to $MATX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510749213!LINE,MULTI-LOOP: $82,979
- 8510803920!LINE,MULTI-LOOP: $58,996
- 8511031567!COVER,PROTECTIVE,RO: $16,200
- 8510985674!RIGHT SIDE TRAVEL C: $11,622
- 8510813952!BOOT,DUST AND MOIST: $7,186
