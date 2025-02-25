MATSON Earnings Results: $MATX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATSON ($MATX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $3.80 per share, beating estimates of $3.41 by $0.39. The company also reported revenue of $890,300,000, beating estimates of $868,814,569 by $21,485,431.

MATSON Insider Trading Activity

MATSON insiders have traded $MATX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J COX (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,999 shares for an estimated $1,963,471 .

. PETER T HEILMANN (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC) sold 5,404 shares for an estimated $877,373

QIANG GAO (Senior Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $648,744

RUSTY K ROLFE (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $497,903 .

. CHRISTOPHER A SCOTT (Senior Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,677

GRACE M CEROCKE (Senior Vice President) sold 2,096 shares for an estimated $281,346

JASON LEE TAYLOR (Senior Vice President) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $135,730

JOHN WARREN SULLIVAN (Senior Vice President) sold 750 shares for an estimated $124,125

LEONARD P ISOTOFF (Senior Vice President) sold 492 shares for an estimated $79,339

MATSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of MATSON stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MATSON Government Contracts

We have seen $185,347 of award payments to $MATX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

