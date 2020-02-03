Matson About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/20, Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 3/5/20. As a percentage of MATX's recent stock price of $36.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Matson Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when MATX shares open for trading on 2/5/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MATX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.66 per share, with $42.155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.24.

In Monday trading, Matson Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

