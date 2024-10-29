News & Insights

Stocks

Matsa Resources Trading Halt Sparks Investor Interest

October 29, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Matsa Resources Limited (AU:MAT) has released an update.

Matsa Resources Limited has requested a trading halt for its securities as it prepares to make an important announcement related to a price query and updates on its Devon Pit Gold Mine. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 31, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details that could impact the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:MAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.