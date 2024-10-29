Matsa Resources Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

Matsa Resources Limited (AU:MAT) has released an update.

Matsa Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 29, 2024, inviting shareholders to participate either in person, by proxy, or through an authorized representative. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the meeting documents available on its website and encourages shareholders to opt for electronic communications for future updates. Proxy forms must be submitted by November 27, 2024.

