Matsa Resources Secures Permits for Devon Pit Gold Mine

October 29, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Matsa Resources Limited (AU:MAT) has released an update.

Matsa Resources Limited has announced that its Devon Pit Gold Mine is now fully permitted for mining operations, marking a significant step forward in its Lake Carey Gold Project. The mine is expected to generate a pre-tax cash flow surplus of up to A$50.4 million over 16 months, with discussions underway with potential financing and mining partners. This development adds to Matsa’s strong portfolio, which includes a global gold resource of nearly 1 million ounces.

