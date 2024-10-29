Matsa Resources Prepares Devon Pit Gold Mine

Matsa Resources Limited (AU:MAT) has released an update.

Matsa Resources Limited has announced that its Devon Pit Gold Mine is now fully permitted and ready for mining, following the granting of a Clearing Permit by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation. The company is currently in talks with potential mining contractors and assessing financing options to commence operations. Additionally, recent trading activity in Matsa’s securities may be driven by rising gold prices and strategic discussions with AngloGold Ashanti Australia.

