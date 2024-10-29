News & Insights

Stocks

Matsa Resources Prepares Devon Pit Gold Mine

October 29, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Matsa Resources Limited (AU:MAT) has released an update.

Matsa Resources Limited has announced that its Devon Pit Gold Mine is now fully permitted and ready for mining, following the granting of a Clearing Permit by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation. The company is currently in talks with potential mining contractors and assessing financing options to commence operations. Additionally, recent trading activity in Matsa’s securities may be driven by rising gold prices and strategic discussions with AngloGold Ashanti Australia.

For further insights into AU:MAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.