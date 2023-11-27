Matrix Service (FRA:MX2) Price Target Increased by 9.53% to 14.99

The average one-year price target for Matrix Service (FRA:MX2) has been revised to 14.99 / share. This is an increase of 9.53% from the prior estimate of 13.69 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.40 to a high of 15.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.68% from the latest reported closing price of 9.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matrix Service. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MX2 is 0.32%, an increase of 65.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 25,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 2,245K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX2 by 95.69% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,657K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,440K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX2 by 112.90% over the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 1,198K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,135K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing a decrease of 20.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX2 by 75.06% over the last quarter.

