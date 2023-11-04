Matrix Service (FRA:MX2) Price Target Increased by 14.62% to 13.69

The average one-year price target for Matrix Service (FRA:MX2) has been revised to 13.69 / share. This is an increase of 14.62% from the prior estimate of 11.94 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.09 to a high of 14.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.59% from the latest reported closing price of 10.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matrix Service. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 11.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MX2 is 0.24%, an increase of 38.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 25,618K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 2,294K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX2 by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,657K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,440K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX2 by 76.33% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,362K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 1,198K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

