Matrix Service Company Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results with Increased Revenue but Net Loss

Matrix Service Company reported Q2 fiscal 2025 revenue of $187.2 million, showing a net loss per share of $(0.20).

Matrix Service Company reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ending December 31, 2024, showing a revenue increase of 7% to $187.2 million year-over-year. Despite the growth, the company faced a net loss of $5.5 million, or $(0.20) per share, an increase from a loss of $2.9 million in the same quarter last year. Their total backlog stood at $1.3 billion, with project awards totaling $90.5 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.5x. Management attributed slower project award conversions to temporary delays related to permitting and market uncertainties. Looking ahead, the company has adjusted its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025 downwards by 5% and anticipates a return to profitability in the second half of the fiscal year with projections for more than 40% year-over-year revenue growth. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $211.7 million in liquidity and no debt.

Potential Positives

Total backlog of $1.3 billion indicates strong future revenue potential.

Revenue increased by 7% year-over-year, showcasing growth in the Storage and Terminal Solutions and Utility and Power Infrastructure segments.

Management anticipates over 40% year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025, reflecting optimism about future performance.

The company maintains strong balance sheet discipline with $211.7 million in liquidity and no outstanding debt, positioning it well for future investments and growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Net loss per share doubled from $(0.10) to $(0.20), indicating worsening financial performance.

Revenue growth was offset by a significant decline in revenue for the Process and Industrial Facilities segment, dropping from $71.3 million to $30.6 million year-over-year.

The book-to-bill ratio for the second quarter was only 0.5x, implying that project awards were not keeping pace with revenue, potentially indicating future revenue decline.

FAQ

What are the second quarter results for Matrix Service Company?

For Q2 fiscal 2025, Matrix Service Company reported $187.2 million in revenue, a 7% increase, and a net loss of $(5.5) million.

How much is Matrix's total backlog as of December 31, 2024?

The total backlog for Matrix Service Company is $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.

What is Matrix's guidance for fiscal year 2025 revenue?

The company has lowered its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $850 million to $900 million.

What caused the slow project conversion to revenue in 2025?

The slowdown was due to permitting delays and pre-election policy uncertainty in core energy markets.

Which segments saw revenue growth in the second quarter?

Both Storage and Terminal Solutions and Utility and Power Infrastructure segments experienced revenue growth in Q2 fiscal 2025.

Full Release



TULSA, Okla., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Matrix Service Company



(Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor, today announced results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended December 31, 2024.







SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS









(all comparisons versus the prior year quarter unless otherwise noted)









Total backlog of $1.3 billion



Total backlog of $1.3 billion



Total project awards in the quarter of $90.5 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.5x



Total project awards in the quarter of $90.5 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.5x



Revenue of $187.2 million, an increase of 7%



Revenue of $187.2 million, an increase of 7%



Net loss per share of $(0.20) versus $(0.10); adjusted net loss per share of $(0.20)



(





1





)



versus $(0.18)



Net loss per share of $(0.20) versus $(0.10); adjusted net loss per share of $(0.20) versus $(0.18)



Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.2) million



(1)



versus $0.1 million



Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.2) million versus $0.1 million



Cash flow from operations of $33.6 million



Cash flow from operations of $33.6 million



Liquidity at December 31, 2024 of $211.7 million with no outstanding debt











______________________







(





1





)



Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude gain on sale of non-core assets, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, gain on asset sales, and stock-based compensation. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section included at the end of this release for a reconciliation to net loss and net loss per share.









MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY









“We continued to execute on our diverse backlog of large, multi-year projects during the second quarter, culminating in sustained organic revenue growth in the period,” said John Hewitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Service Company. “We delivered year-over-year revenue growth within both our Storage and Terminal Solutions and Utility and Power Infrastructure segments during the second quarter, as we continue to drive strong project execution across the organization,” continued Hewitt. “As backlog conversion to revenue continues to accelerate in the second half of our fiscal year, we expect to realize an improvement in fixed cost absorption, operating leverage and margin realization, consistent with our strategic focus on improved profitability.





“The pace of recent project awards and starts on booked work converting to revenue slowed during the first half of fiscal 2025. This slowness is due to a combination of temporary permitting and project start delays caused by third parties, which we believe have now concluded, together with pre-election policy uncertainty within our core energy markets,” continued Hewitt. “As a result, we’ve lowered our full-year revenue forecast by approximately 5% at the midpoint of our guided range, as approximately $50 million in projected revenue was pushed from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2026. Looking ahead, we continue to expect a return to profitability during the second half of fiscal 2025. We anticipate more than 40% year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025, when compared to the second half of fiscal 2024, and expect to deliver a book-to-bill ratio of at least 1.0x for the full year fiscal 2025.





“Our strategic focus on large, complex projects across the energy and industrial landscape position Matrix to capitalize on what we expect will be an historic period for domestic infrastructure investment over the next decade,” said Hewitt. “Our proven ability to service the full project lifecycle, from engineering and fabrication to construction and maintenance, provide customers with a turnkey solution that continues to drive high customer retention, with approximately 90% of historical revenue derived from repeat customers.





“Exiting the fiscal second quarter, we continue to maintain strong balance sheet discipline, with more than $211 million in available liquidity and no debt outstanding. We remain focused on expanding both our capabilities and serviceable markets through a combination of organic and complementary inorganic growth, as we build a growing platform of scale within high-value specialty E&C markets.”









FINANCIAL SUMMARY









Fiscal 2025 second quarter revenue was $187.2 million, compared to $175.0 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The difference is attributable to increased revenue volumes in our Storage and Terminal Solutions and Utility and Power Infrastructure segments, partially offset by reduced revenue volumes in Process and Industrial Facilities.





Gross margin was $10.9 million, or 5.8%, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $10.6 million, or 6.0% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. While project execution remained strong, gross margins were negatively impacted by the under-recovery of construction overhead costs. Construction overhead resources have been structured to support the strong market demand and anticipated revenue growth in each of our segments, while supporting continued high quality project execution and efficient utilization of the cost structure.





SG&A expenses were $17.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, in line with the company's normal run rate. The company continues to conservatively manage its cost structure as it executes its growth strategy.





For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company had a net loss of $5.5 million, or $(0.20) per share, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted net loss for the second quarter fiscal 2025 was $5.5 million, or $(0.20) per share compared to $4.9 million, or $(0.18) for the second quarter fiscal 2024.









SEGMENT RESULTS









Storage and Terminals Solutions segment revenue increased 53% to $95.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $62.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, due to increased volume of work for specialty vessel and LNG storage. Gross margin was 7.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 2.9% in the second quarter fiscal 2024. The improved gross margin relative to the prior year period reflects consistent project execution and improved construction overhead cost absorption as a result of higher revenues.





Utility and Power Infrastructure segment revenue increased 52% to $61.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $40.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, benefiting from a higher volume of work associated with LNG peak shaving projects, partially offset by decreases in power delivery work. Gross margin was 5.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 3.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 2.1% due to an improved mix of work. Gross margins in both periods were negatively impacted by the under-recovery of construction overhead costs.





Process and Industrial Facilities segment revenue decreased to $30.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $71.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily due to lower revenue volumes resulting from the completion of a large renewable diesel project, in addition to lower revenue volumes for thermal vacuum chambers. Gross margin was 1.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 9.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Gross margins decreased due to changes in the mix of work, as well as an increase in under-recovery of construction overhead costs due to lower revenues.









BACKLOG









The Company’s backlog was $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2024. Project awards totaled $90.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.5x for the quarter, and a trailing twelve month book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x. The table below summarizes our awards, book-to-bill ratios and backlog by segment for our second quarter (amounts are in thousands, except for book-to-bill ratios):



















Three Months Ended





























December 31, 2024













Backlog as of













Segment:













Awards













Book-to-Bill







(1)















December 31, 2024











Storage and Terminal Solutions









$





32,826









0.3x









$





738,986









Utility and Power Infrastructure













21,442









0.4x













318,516









Process and Industrial Facilities













36,270









1.2x













253,632









Total









$





90,538









0.5x









$





1,311,134









______________________





(1) Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized during the period.

















FINANCIAL POSITION









Net cash provided by operating activities during the first half of fiscal 2025 was $45.5 million and primarily reflects scheduled payments from customers associated with active projects in backlog.





As of December 31, 2024, Matrix had total liquidity of $211.7 million. Liquidity is comprised of $156.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $54.9 million of borrowing availability under the credit facility. The Company also has $25.0 million of restricted cash to support the facility. As of December 31, 2024, we had no outstanding borrowings under the facility.









FISCAL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE









The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs as of February 5, 2025. Various factors outside of the Company's control may impact the Company's revenue and business. This includes the timing of project awards and starts which may be impacted by market fundamentals, client decision-making, federal policy uncertainty, and the associated regulatory environment. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.





Today, Matrix provided an update to its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance:



















Fiscal Year 2024













Fiscal Year 2025













Fiscal Year 2025





















Actual













Previous Guidance













Current Guidance















Revenue





$728.2 million









$900 - $950 million









$850 - $900 million

















CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS









In conjunction with the earnings release, Matrix Service Company will host a conference call with John R. Hewitt, President and CEO, and Kevin S. Cavanah, Vice President and CFO. The call will take place at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) / 9:30 a.m. (Central) on Thursday, February 6, 2025.





Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast using this



webcast link



, or through the Company’s website at





www.matrixservicecompany.com





on the Investors Relations page under Events & Presentations.





If you would like to dial in to the conference call, please



register



at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call as well as an e-mail confirmation with the details.





For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.





The conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay within one hour of completion of the live call and can be accessed following the same link as the live call.









ABOUT MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY









Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.





The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Storage and Terminal Solutions, Utility and Power Infrastructure, and Process and Industrial Facilities.





With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, was recognized for its Board diversification by 2020 Women on Boards, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit



matrixservicecompany.com.







This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including the successful implementation of the Company's business improvement plan and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release, except as required by law.





For more information, please contact:





Kellie Smythe





Senior Director, Investor Relations, Marketing, Communications & Sustainability





T: 918-359-8267





Email: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com



















Matrix Service Company









Consolidated Statements of Income













(In thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023











Revenue









$





187,169













$





175,042













$





352,748













$





372,701













Cost of revenue













176,277

















164,453

















334,043

















350,253













Gross profit













10,892

















10,589

















18,705

















22,448













Selling, general and administrative expenses













17,286

















15,731

















35,866

















32,844













Operating loss













(6,394





)













(5,142





)













(17,161





)













(10,396





)









Other income (expense):









































Interest expense













(145





)













(319





)













(234





)













(644





)









Interest income













1,578

















162

















3,150

















312













Other













(556





)













2,454

















(495





)













4,716













Loss before income tax expense













(5,517





)













(2,845





)













(14,740





)













(6,012





)









Provision (benefit) for federal, state and foreign income taxes













16

















6

















16

















6













Net loss









$





(5,533





)









$





(2,851





)









$





(14,756





)









$





(6,018





)









Basic loss per common share









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.10





)









$





(0.53





)









$





(0.22





)









Diluted loss per common share









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.10





)









$





(0.53





)









$





(0.22





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding:









































Basic













27,801

















27,377

















27,680

















27,314













Diluted













27,801

















27,377

















27,680

















27,314



































Matrix Service Company









Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)





























December 31,









2024













June 30,









2024













Assets



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





156,777













$





115,615













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses













134,726

















138,987













Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts













34,711

















33,893













Inventories













7,157

















8,839













Income taxes receivable













179

















180













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













10,372

















4,077













Total current assets













343,922

















301,591













Restricted cash













25,000

















25,000













Property, plant and equipment - net













41,392

















43,498













Operating lease right-of-use assets













18,160

















19,150













Goodwill













28,883

















29,023













Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization













1,103

















1,651













Other assets, non-current













55,385

















31,438













Total assets









$





513,845













$





451,351



































Matrix Service Company









Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)













(In thousands, except share data)





























December 31,









2024













June 30,









2024













Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





79,976













$





65,629













Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of costs and estimated earnings













237,537

















171,308













Accrued wages and benefits













13,288

















15,878













Accrued insurance













4,473

















4,605













Operating lease liabilities













3,781

















3,739













Other accrued expenses













2,044

















3,956













Total current liabilities













341,099

















265,115













Deferred income taxes













23

















25













Operating lease liabilities













18,194

















19,156













Other liabilities, non-current













2,595

















2,873













Total liabilities













361,911

















287,169













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders’ equity:

























Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 27,888,217 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively; 27,602,825 and 27,308,795 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively;













279

















279













Additional paid-in capital













145,608

















145,580













Retained earnings













19,185

















33,941













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(10,462





)













(9,535





)









Treasury stock, at cost — 285,392 and 579,422 shares as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively;













(2,676





)













(6,083





)









Total stockholders' equity













151,934

















164,182













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





513,845













$





451,351



































Matrix Service Company









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In thousands)

























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













Operating activities:







































Net loss





$





(5,533





)









$





(2,851





)









$





(14,756





)









$





(6,018





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









2,510

















2,781

















5,025

















5,692













Stock-based compensation expense









2,257

















2,030

















4,568

















3,785













Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment









(132





)













(2,223





)













(64





)













(4,589





)









Other









(57





)













53

















(19





)













125













Changes in operating assets and liabilities increasing (decreasing) cash:





































Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses









(13,820





)













(13,209





)













(18,930





)













(19,752





)









Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts









(2,893





)













1,943

















(818





)













4,462













Inventories









351

















712

















1,682

















(1,004





)









Other assets and liabilities









1,617

















5,906

















(6,963





)













(1,763





)









Accounts payable









18,377

















(12,130





)













14,474

















(14,303





)









Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of costs and estimated earnings









32,925

















44,140

















66,229

















31,837













Accrued expenses









(2,004





)













2,452

















(4,912





)













2,257













Net cash provided by operating activities









33,598

















29,604

















45,516

















729















Investing activities:







































Capital expenditures









(915





)













(381





)













(2,859





)













(859





)









Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment









163

















188

















163

















2,806













Net cash provided (used) by investing activities









(752





)













(193





)













(2,696





)













1,947















Financing activities:







































Advances under asset-backed credit facility









—

















10,000

















—

















10,000













Repayments of advances under asset-backed credit facility









—

















(20,000





)













—

















(20,000





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan









56

















(44,909





)













102

















91













Repurchase of common stock for payment of statutory taxes due on equity-based compensation









—

















(912





)













(1,235





)













(456





)









Net cash used by financing activities









56

















(9,954





)













(1,133





)













(10,365





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









(735





)













344

















(525





)













37













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









32,167

















19,801

















41,162

















(7,652





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









149,610

















52,359

















140,615

















79,812













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





181,777













$





72,160













$





181,777













$





72,160















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







































Cash paid (received) during the period for:





































Income taxes





$





18













$





(16





)









$





18













$





(43





)









Interest





$





87













$





258













$





232













$





647



































Matrix Service Company









Results of Operations













(In thousands)

























Storage and Terminal Solutions













Utility and Power Infrastructure













Process and Industrial Facilities













Corporate













Total

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024











Total revenue



(1)







$





95,507













$





61,076













$





30,586













$





—













$





187,169













Cost of revenue









(88,235





)













(57,667





)













(30,216





)













(159





)













(176,277





)









Gross profit (loss)









7,272

















3,409

















370

















(159





)













10,892













Selling, general and administrative expenses









5,567

















3,561

















1,677

















6,481

















17,286













Operating income (loss)







$









1,705

















$









(152









)













$









(1,307









)













$









(6,640









)













$









(6,394









)











(1) Total revenues are net of inter-segment revenues which are primarily Process and Industrial Facilities and were $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.























Storage and Terminal Solutions













Utility and Power Infrastructure













Process and Industrial Facilities













Corporate













Total

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023











Total revenue



(1)







$





62,360













$





40,144













$





71,305













$





1,233













$





175,042













Cost of revenue









(60,522





)













(38,729





)













(64,634





)













(568





)













(164,453





)









Gross profit









1,838

















1,415

















6,671

















665

















10,589













Selling, general and administrative expenses









4,338

















1,978

















2,206

















7,209

















15,731













Operating income (loss)







$









(2,500









)













$









(563









)













$









4,465

















$









(6,544









)













$









(5,142









)











(1) Total revenues are net of inter-segment revenues which are primarily Storage and Terminal Solutions and were $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



























































Storage and Terminal Solutions













Utility and Power Infrastructure













Process and Industrial Facilities













Corporate













Total

















Six Months Ended December 31, 2024











Total revenue



(1)







$





173,746













$





116,988













$





62,014













$





—













$





352,748













Cost of revenue









(161,777





)













(112,272





)













(59,647





)













(347





)













(334,043





)









Gross profit (loss)









11,969

















4,716

















2,367

















(347





)













18,705













Selling, general and administrative expenses









11,136

















7,537

















3,443

















13,750

















35,866













Operating income (loss)







$









833

















$









(2,821









)













$









(1,076









)













$









(14,097









)













$









(17,161









)











(1) Total revenues are net of inter-segment revenues which are primarily Process and Industrial Facilities and were $1.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024.























Storage and Terminal Solutions













Utility and Power Infrastructure













Process and Industrial Facilities













Corporate













Total

















Six Months Ended December 31, 2023











Total revenue



(1)







$





152,504













$





72,539













$





146,425













$





1,233













$





372,701













Cost of revenue









(145,714





)













(67,428





)













(134,676





)













(2,435





)













(350,253





)









Gross profit (loss)









6,790

















5,111

















11,749

















(1,202





)













22,448













Selling, general and administrative expenses









8,967

















3,526

















5,293

















15,058

















32,844













Operating income (loss)







$









(2,177









)













$









1,585

















$









6,456

















$









(16,260









)













$









(10,396









)











(1) Total revenues are net of inter-segment revenues which are primarily Storage and Terminal Solutions and were $1.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023.















Backlog







We define backlog as the total dollar amount of revenue that we expect to recognize as a result of performing work that has been awarded to us through a signed contract, limited notice to proceed or other type of assurance that we consider firm. The following arrangements are considered firm:







fixed-price awards;



fixed-price awards;



minimum customer commitments on cost plus arrangements; and



minimum customer commitments on cost plus arrangements; and



certain time and material arrangements in which the estimated value is firm or can be estimated with a reasonable amount of certainty in both timing and amounts.











For long-term maintenance contracts with no minimum commitments and other established customer agreements, we include only the amounts that we expect to recognize as revenue over the next 12 months. For arrangements in which we have received a limited notice to proceed, we include the entire scope of work in our backlog if we conclude that the likelihood of the full project proceeding as high. For all other arrangements, we calculate backlog as the estimated contract amount less revenue recognized as of the reporting date.









Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024









The following table provides a summary of changes in our backlog for the three months ended December 31, 2024:















Storage and Terminal









Solutions













Utility and Power Infrastructure













Process and Industrial Facilities













Total

















(In thousands)











Backlog as of September 30, 2024





$





801,667













$





358,150













$





252,054













$





1,411,871













Project awards









32,826

















21,442

















36,270

















90,538













Other adjustment









—

















—

















(4,106





)













(4,106





)









Revenue recognized









(95,507





)













(61,076





)













(30,586





)













(187,169





)









Backlog as of December 31, 2024





$





738,986













$





318,516













$





253,632













$





1,311,134













Book-to-bill ratio



(1)







0.3x









0.4x









1.2x









0.5x









______________________





(1) Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized.





(2) Backlog was reduced as a result of the closure of a customer's facility. This customer has historically represented less than 1% of our consolidated revenues.













Six Months Ended December 31, 2024









The following table provides a summary of changes in our backlog for the six months ended December 31, 2024:



















Storage and Terminal









Solutions













Utility and Power Infrastructure













Process and Industrial Facilities













Total





















(In thousands)











Backlog as of June 30, 2024









$





798,255













$





379,697













$





251,521













$





1,429,473













Project awards













114,477

















55,807

















68,231

















238,515













Other adjustment













—

















—

















(4,106





)













(4,106





)









Revenue recognized













(173,746





)













(116,988





)













(62,014





)













(352,748





)









Backlog as of December 31, 2024









$





738,986













$





318,516













$





253,632













$





1,311,134













Book-to-bill ratio



(1)











0.7x









0.5x









1.1x









0.7x









______________________





(1) Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized.





(2) Backlog was reduced as a result of the closure of a customer's facility. This customer has historically represented less than 1% of our consolidated revenues.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Adjusted Net Loss









We have presented Adjusted net loss, which we define as Net loss before gain on sale of assets, and the tax impact of these adjustments, because we believe it better depicts our core operating results. We believe that the line item on our Consolidated Statements of Income entitled “Net loss” is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted net loss. Since Adjusted net loss is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, Net loss as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted net loss, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, this measure is not a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. As Adjusted net loss excludes certain financial information compared with Net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the type of events and transactions that are excluded. Our non-GAAP performance measure, Adjusted net loss, has certain material limitations as follows:







It does not include gain on the sale of assets. While these sales occurred outside the normal course of business, any measure that excludes this gain has inherent limitations since the sales resulted in material inflows of cash.











A reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted net loss follows:







Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss









(In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Net loss, as reported









$





(5,533





)









$





(2,851





)









$





(14,756





)









$





(6,018





)









Gain on sale of assets



(1)















—

















(2,006





)













—

















(4,542





)









Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items



(2)















—

















—

















—

















—













Adjusted net loss









$





(5,533





)









$





(4,857





)









$





(14,756





)









$





(10,560





)

















































Loss per fully diluted share, as reported









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.10





)









$





(0.53





)









$





(0.22





)









Adjusted loss per fully diluted share









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.18





)









$





(0.53





)









$





(0.39





)









______________________





(1) In fiscal 2024, we sold our Burlington, ON office in the first quarter and recorded a gain of $2.5 million. In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we sold a facility in Catoosa, Oklahoma for $2.7 million in net proceeds, which resulted in a gain of $2.0 million.





(2) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments to Net loss, calculated using the applicable effective tax rate of the adjustment. Due to the existence of valuation allowances on our deferred tax assets and net operating losses, there was no tax impact of any of the adjustments in any period presented.













Adjusted EBITDA









We have presented Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net loss before gain on sale of assets, stock-based compensation, interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, because it is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses. We believe that the line item on our Consolidated Statements of Income entitled “Net loss” is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, this measure is not a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. As Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain financial information compared with net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the type of events and transactions that are excluded. Our non-GAAP performance measure, Adjusted EBITDA, has certain material limitations as follows:







It does not include interest expense. Because we have borrowed money to finance our operations and to acquire businesses, pay commitment fees to maintain our senior secured revolving credit facility, and incur fees to issue letters of credit under the senior secured revolving credit facility, interest expense is a necessary and ongoing part of our costs and has assisted us in generating revenue. Therefore, any measure that excludes interest expense has material limitations.











It does not include interest expense. Because we have borrowed money to finance our operations and to acquire businesses, pay commitment fees to maintain our senior secured revolving credit facility, and incur fees to issue letters of credit under the senior secured revolving credit facility, interest expense is a necessary and ongoing part of our costs and has assisted us in generating revenue. Therefore, any measure that excludes interest expense has material limitations.



It does not include interest income. Because we have money invested in money market depository accounts and we will have earned interest income on these investments, any measure that excludes interest income has material limitations.











It does not include interest income. Because we have money invested in money market depository accounts and we will have earned interest income on these investments, any measure that excludes interest income has material limitations.



It does not include income taxes. Because the payment of income taxes is a necessary and ongoing part of our operations, any measure that excludes income taxes has material limitations.











It does not include income taxes. Because the payment of income taxes is a necessary and ongoing part of our operations, any measure that excludes income taxes has material limitations.



It does not include depreciation or amortization expense. Because we use capital and intangible assets to generate revenue, depreciation and amortization expense is a necessary element of our cost structure. Therefore, any measure that excludes depreciation or amortization expense has material limitations.











It does not include depreciation or amortization expense. Because we use capital and intangible assets to generate revenue, depreciation and amortization expense is a necessary element of our cost structure. Therefore, any measure that excludes depreciation or amortization expense has material limitations.



It does not include gain on asset sales. While these sales occurred outside the normal course of business and are not expected to be recurring, any measure that excludes this gain has inherent limitations since the sale resulted in a material inflow of cash.











It does not include gain on asset sales. While these sales occurred outside the normal course of business and are not expected to be recurring, any measure that excludes this gain has inherent limitations since the sale resulted in a material inflow of cash.



It does not include equity-settled stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation represents material amounts of equity that are awarded to our employees and directors for services rendered. While the expense is non-cash, we historically release vested shares out of our treasury stock, which has been replenished by using cash to periodically repurchase our stock. Therefore, any measure that excludes stock-based compensation has material limitations.











A reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA follows:



















Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA









(In thousands)

























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023

















(in thousands)











Net loss





$





(5,533





)









$





(2,851





)









$





(14,756





)









$





(6,018





)









Interest expense









145

















319

















234

















644













Interest income



(1)











(1,578





)













(162





)













(3,150





)













(312





)









Provision (benefit) for federal, state and foreign income taxes









16

















6

















16

















6













Depreciation and amortization









2,510

















2,781

















5,025

















5,692













Gain on sale of assets



(2)











—

















(2,006





)













—

















(4,542





)









Stock-based compensation



(3)











2,257

















2,030

















4,568

















3,785













Adjusted EBITDA





$





(2,183





)









$





117













$





(8,063





)









$





(745





)









______________________





(1) Beginning with fiscal 2024, to be more consistent with our peers, we updated our calculation methodology of adjusted EBITDA to include interest income, prior periods have been adjusted to the new methodology.





(2) In fiscal 2024, we sold our Burlington, ON office in the first quarter and recorded a gain of $2.5 million. In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we sold a facility in Catoosa, Oklahoma for $2.7 million in net proceeds, which resulted in a gain of $2.0 million.





3) Represents only the equity-settled portion of our stock-based compensation expense.



