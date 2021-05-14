Matrix Service Company Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.1% to US$12.60 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It was a pretty bad result overall, with revenues coming in 21% lower than the analysts predicted. Statutory earnings correspondingly nosedived, with Matrix Service reporting a loss of US$0.49 per share, where the analysts were expecting a profit. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Matrix Service after the latest results. NasdaqGS:MTRX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Matrix Service's dual analysts is for revenues of US$827.6m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Matrix Service forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.61 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$882.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.63 in 2022. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 6.5% to US$16.50, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Matrix Service's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 15% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 5.0% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% per year. Not only are Matrix Service's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Matrix Service. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Matrix Service Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

