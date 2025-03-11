Matrix Service Company to Present at Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference

Matrix Service Company executives will present at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference on March 20, 2025.

Matrix Service Company announced that its President and CEO John R. Hewitt, CFO Kevin Cavanah, and Senior Director of Investor Relations Kellie Smythe will participate in the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference on March 19-20, 2025, with a presentation scheduled for 10:45 a.m. ET on March 20. Investors can register for the event and schedule one-on-one meetings through the Sidoti website or by contacting the company directly. Matrix Service Company specializes in industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and strong ESG practices. For more details about the company and its initiatives, further information is available on its website.

Potential Positives

Matrix Service Company's participation in the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference presents an opportunity to engage directly with investors, potentially enhancing investor relations and increasing awareness of the company's operations.

The involvement of top executives, including the CEO and CFO, signals a commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders, which can bolster investor confidence.

The company’s recognition as a leading contractor and its focus on strong ESG practices can attract socially responsible investors and enhance its market reputation.

Potential Negatives

Company is highlighting its participation in an investor conference, which may imply a need to seek investor confidence amid potential uncertainties in operations or financial conditions.



Forward-looking statements emphasize risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's operations and financial condition, indicating potential instability.



The mention of various risks and uncertainties could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance and reliance on external factors beyond its control.

FAQ

When will Matrix Service Company present at the Sidoti Investor Conference?

Matrix Service Company will present on March 20, 2025, at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Who will represent Matrix Service Company at the conference?

President John R. Hewitt, CFO Kevin Cavanah, and Senior Director Kellie Smythe will represent the company.

How can I register for the conference presentation?

You can register for the presentation at www.sidoti.com/events or contact ir@matrixservicecompany.com.

What is the primary focus of Matrix Service Company?

Matrix Service Company focuses on industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance with a commitment to sustainability and ESG practices.

Where is Matrix Service Company located?

Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with offices across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and South Korea.

$MTRX Insider Trading Activity

$MTRX insiders have traded $MTRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES HARRY MILLER sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $46,024

$MTRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $MTRX stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TULSA, Okla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Matrix Service Company



(Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cavanah, and Senior Director of Investor Relations Kellie Smythe, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference taking place on March 19-20, 2025.





The company will present at 10:45 a.m. ET on March 20



th



. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meetings, please visit



www.sidoti.com/events



or contact Matrix Service Company at





ir@matrixservicecompany.com





.







About Matrix Service Company







Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.





The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.





With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, has been recognized for its Board diversification, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit





www.matrixservicecompany.com





and read our most recent





Sustainability Report





.





For more information about Matrix, please contact:





Kellie Smythe





Matrix Service Company





Senior Director, Investor Relations, Sustainability, Marketing and Communications





T: 918-359-8267





Email:





ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com









This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.



