Matrix (MTRX) Announces $464 Million Addition to Backlog in Q4

Matrix Service Company MTRX, a leading provider of engineering and construction solutions to North America's energy and industrial markets, recently revealed that has received a substantial $464 million in awards during the fiscal fourth quarter. The latest contract wins also boosted its backlog to an impressive $1.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2023 – the largest in five years.



For investors, the growth in backlog is of utmost importance as it directly influences MTRX’s sales, earnings and cash flows. As the company secures new contracts, its financial outlook is bolstered, creating a positive trajectory for the company and its stakeholders.



The success story behind this substantial, multi-year backlog is attributed to the company's strategic actions, focusing on core markets that align with its expertise, skills, and well-established brand. Further, this burgeoning backlog is a testament to steady demand from Matrix Service Company’s customers and offers long-term earnings and cash flow visibility.



Notably, Matrix Service Company's fiscal year 2023 (ending Jun 30, 2023) witnessed total awards surpassing $1.3 billion, marking the highest annual total since 2018. Entering fiscal 2024, the impact of evolving global energy markets, the shift toward eco-friendly practices, and the resurgence of industrial activities are set to drive growth in the company's backlog.

Zacks Rank & Stock Picks

Tulsa, OK-based Matrix Service Company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Meanwhile, investors interested in the energy sector might look at operators like Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure SOI, CVR Energy CVI and Helix Energy Solutions Group HLX. Both these companies currently have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure: SOI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters at an average of 18.8%.



SOI is valued at around $477.3 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has seen its shares move down 5.9% in a year.



CVR Energy: CVI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past 30 days, CVR Energy saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 32.8%.



CVR Energy is valued at around $3.5 billion. CVI has seen its shares lose 1.2% in a year.



Helix Energy Solutions Group: Over the past 30 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 4.3%. The 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate HLX indicates 200% year-over-year earnings per share growth.



Helix Energy Solutions Group is valued at around $1.4 billion. HLX has seen its shares surge 114.6% in a year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.