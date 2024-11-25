Matrix Lands Significant SURF Buoyancy Contract

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (AU:MCE) has released an update.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd has secured a lucrative contract with Subsea 7 for the supply of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) products, valued at approximately A$21m to A$23m. This contract, part of a growing portfolio, contributes to a record year for Matrix, with secured revenue from the SURF market reaching around $60 million for FY25, surpassing FY24 totals. The company anticipates further growth amid strong market conditions and numerous opportunities on the horizon.

