News & Insights

Stocks

Matrix Lands Significant SURF Buoyancy Contract

November 25, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (AU:MCE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd has secured a lucrative contract with Subsea 7 for the supply of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) products, valued at approximately A$21m to A$23m. This contract, part of a growing portfolio, contributes to a record year for Matrix, with secured revenue from the SURF market reaching around $60 million for FY25, surpassing FY24 totals. The company anticipates further growth amid strong market conditions and numerous opportunities on the horizon.

For further insights into AU:MCE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.