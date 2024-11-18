News & Insights

Matrix Composites to Webcast 2024 AGM Proceedings

November 18, 2024

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (AU:MCE) has released an update.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd will webcast their 2024 Annual General Meeting, allowing shareholders to participate and submit questions online. While the webcast offers an interactive experience, shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms in advance for voting, as the webcast does not support vote submissions.

