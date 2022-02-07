"Matrix" co-producer Village Roadshow sues Warner Bros over streaming release - WSJ

Feb 7 (Reuters) - "The Matrix Resurrections" co-producer Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros, alleging the studio's move to release the film simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters was a breach of contract, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Village Roadshow and WarnerMedia, the parent company of Warner Bros, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.