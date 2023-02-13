Matrix Capital Management Company Increases Position in Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Fintel reports that Matrix Capital Management Company has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.87MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 20.75% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 8.60MM shares and 16.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.41% and an increase in total ownership of 3.82% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.93% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altair Engineering is $58.01. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 3.93% from its latest reported closing price of $55.82.

The projected annual revenue for Altair Engineering is $620MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altair Engineering. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTR is 0.19%, a decrease of 16.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 61,406K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTR is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,563K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 43.76% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,882K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,342K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,340K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,635K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,600K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Background Information

Altair Engineering Background Information

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

