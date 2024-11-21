Mativ initiated with a Hold at Stifel

Stifel analyst Lars Kjellberg initiated coverage of Mativ (MATV) with a Hold rating and $15.50 price target The U.S.-based specialty materials and engineered solutions company is the result of the merger between Schweitzer-Mauduit and Neenah in 2022, notes the analyst, who says Mativ is “slowly finding itself,” and sees a case for a turnaround story, but believes the potential benefits from its transformative efforts are likely to materialize in 2026.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MATV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.