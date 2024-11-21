News & Insights

Mativ initiated with a Hold at Stifel

November 21, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel analyst Lars Kjellberg initiated coverage of Mativ (MATV) with a Hold rating and $15.50 price target The U.S.-based specialty materials and engineered solutions company is the result of the merger between Schweitzer-Mauduit and Neenah in 2022, notes the analyst, who says Mativ is “slowly finding itself,” and sees a case for a turnaround story, but believes the potential benefits from its transformative efforts are likely to materialize in 2026.

