Mativ Holdings' (NYSE:MATV) Dividend Will Be Reduced To $0.40

Mativ Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:MATV) dividend is being reduced by 9.1% to $0.40 per share on 23rd of September, in comparison to last year's comparable payment of $0.44. The yield is still above the industry average at 7.0%.

Mativ Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Mativ Holdings was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 620% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 9.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 137%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

NYSE:MATV Historic Dividend August 16th 2022

Mativ Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.30 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Mativ Holdings has seen earnings per share falling at 9.6% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 75% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Mativ Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.