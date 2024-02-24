Mativ Holdings (MATV) Price Target Increased by 11.90% to 23.97

The average one-year price target for Mativ Holdings (NYSE:MATV) has been revised to 23.97 / share. This is an increase of 11.90% from the prior estimate of 21.42 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.87% from the latest reported closing price of 16.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mativ Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATV is 0.09%, a decrease of 22.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 61,416K shares. The put/call ratio of MATV is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,132K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 1.69% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,696K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,584K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 87.74% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,343K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,682K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 49.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 80.09% over the last quarter.

Mativ Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schweitzer Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global performance materials company. Our highly engineered papers, films, nets and nonwovens are designed and manufactured using natural fibers and polymers for a variety of industries and applications. We provide our customers with essential components that enhance the performance of their products. End markets served include filtration, transportation, infrastructure and construction, medical, industrial, tobacco, energy, food services and home décor. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents, conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 3,400 people worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.