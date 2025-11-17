Mativ Holdings (MATV) Price Target Increased by 17.74% to 18.62

The average one-year price target for Mativ Holdings (NYSE:MATV) has been revised to $18.62 / share. This is an increase of 17.74% from the prior estimate of $15.81 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.00% from the latest reported closing price of $12.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mativ Holdings. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 12.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATV is 0.04%, an increase of 39.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.99% to 61,537K shares. The put/call ratio of MATV is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,982K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,845K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares , representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 25.76% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,181K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 15.55% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,916K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691K shares , representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 76.01% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 1,689K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing a decrease of 25.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 12.67% over the last quarter.

