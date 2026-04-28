Mativ Holdings (MATV) Price Target Increased by 15.07% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Mativ Holdings (NYSE:MATV) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 15.07% from the prior estimate of $18.62 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.66% from the latest reported closing price of $9.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mativ Holdings. This is an decrease of 154 owner(s) or 42.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATV is 0.02%, an increase of 40.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.89% to 50,486K shares. The put/call ratio of MATV is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,982K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,951K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 3.78% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,302K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing an increase of 16.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 27.47% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,788K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares , representing an increase of 10.55%.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 1,719K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 5.14% over the last quarter.

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