Mativ Holdings (MATV) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Mativ Holdings said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.46%, the lowest has been 3.58%, and the highest has been 9.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -5.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mativ Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATV is 0.16%, an increase of 16.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 61,798K shares. The put/call ratio of MATV is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.80% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mativ Holdings is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 107.80% from its latest reported closing price of 17.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mativ Holdings is 2,953MM, an increase of 21.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,081K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,906K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,057K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 4.03% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,289K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares, representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 21.69% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,020K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares, representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,183K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares, representing a decrease of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATV by 87.67% over the last quarter.

Mativ Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schweitzer Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global performance materials company. Our highly engineered papers, films, nets and nonwovens are designed and manufactured using natural fibers and polymers for a variety of industries and applications. We provide our customers with essential components that enhance the performance of their products. End markets served include filtration, transportation, infrastructure and construction, medical, industrial, tobacco, energy, food services and home décor. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents, conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 3,400 people worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.